Keele University to launch Europe’s first smart energy living laboratory

The UK’s Keele University is to become the first site for Europe’s first at-scale, smart energy, living laboratory.

The university have appointed Siemens to develop the Smart Energy Network Demonstrator (SEND) project.

The project will receive up to £9mn (US$12.39mn) from the England European Regional Development Fund and £4.5mn ($6.2mn) from a range of governmental departments, such as the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

SEND aims to test energy infrastructures and technologies, including smart energy, gas, and heating.

The campus will become Europe’s first multi-energy vector living laboratory, working to research, test, and scale-up low-carbon systems.

The completed development will result in more than 24 substations becoming digitalised, 1,500 smart meters being installed, and 5MW of renewable energy capacity being added across the campus.

“The Smart Energy Network Demonstrator (SEND) is a fantastic example of innovation delivering really tangible results for Keele University, businesses and the wider UK economy, as well as major societal benefits,” stated mark Ormerod, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Keel University.

“It puts Keele and our campus at the forefront of the new, more sustainable, energy landscape – the technology being deployed represents a revolution in smart energy technology for UK universities.”

“There is real momentum building in the area for developing intelligent, sustainable and low carbon energy networks as a catalyst for economic growth within the city and beyond.”