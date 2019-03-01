Konica Minolta underlines its commitment to a sustainable future by joining RE100

Konica Minolta has underlined its commitment to a sustainable future by joining the RE100 initiative.

The Climate Group, an international NPO focused on accelerating climate action, is leading the RE100 initiative in collaboration with CDP. The target of this initiative is to sign up member companies that are committed to sourcing 100% of their electricity consumption from renewable sources. As of February 2019, 162 companies have already joined RE100.

According to a press release, Konica Minolta’s highest goals is to create value for society. Konica Minolta decided to join the RE100 in January 2019 in line with its approach to business while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals such as combatting climate change. This leadership initiative is committed to bringing together influential businesses to source energy supplies from 100% renewable sources. Konica Minolta is set to achieve this goal by 2050.

Its European headquarters, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe, and its German subsidiary are already contributing to the goal by using electricity from renewable resources. Additionally, the European headquarters have been certified by ClimatePartner GmbH as operating completely carbon neutral.

By joining RE100, we are strengthening our commitment to sustainability even further. At Konica Minolta, we believe that reducing our CO2 emissions and running our operations in alignment with future forms of energy use where reduction is not possible is a basic requirement to be able to grow sustainably.

Dr. Teresa Haller-Mangold, Team Manager Sustainability, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH said: “This commitment is in line with Konica Minolta’s long-term environmental target Eco Vision 2050, which was set up in 2009 to reduce CO2 emissions by 80 percent by 2050 compared to 2005. Konica Minolta recognises that joining RE100 will help to avoid global CO2 emissions through the spread and expanded use of renewable energy.

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, The Climate Group said: “It’s fantastic to see another large Japanese multinational join RE100 and commit to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity for its global operations. As a company built on technological innovation, it’s no wonder Konica Minolta knows getting future-ready means sourcing the cleanest, and increasingly the cheapest, power globally available.”