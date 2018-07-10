The largest battery storage facility in the UK comes online

The UK’s largest battery facility came online on 9 July in Bishop’s Stortford, a town in the county of Hertfordshire.

The Stocking Pelham facility has a maximum output of 50MW and a total storage capacity of 50MWh, making it the largest battery storage plant in the UK – for both containerised and non-containerised storage.

The facility comprises of 150,000 lithium-ion battery cells and 27 inverters, located on what was previously unused farmland.

12km of cables support the plant, which was grated planning permission in the first month of the year by the East Herts District Council.

Statera Energy, the UK-based energy storage firm, will own and operate the facility – using the site to store power sourced from solar photovoltaic (PV) energy panels.

The project was installed by the construction company British Solar Renewables, which claims the designs behind the storage site could save up to 50% in environmental damage.

“Renewables are meeting more and more of our energy needs, and projects like this have the power to turbo-charge this trend as batteries have the ability to balance supply and demand,” stated Tim Humpage, Head of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction at British Solar Renewables.

“Energy storage facilities such as this will play an essential part of the transition to a low-carbon environment in the coming years.”