LM Wind Power Canada wins three awards at Quebec Wind Energy Industry Gala

The wind turbine rotor blade supplier’s Canadian unit, LM Wind Power Canada, has won three awards in at the 6th Quebec Wind energy Industry Gala.

The gala, presented by Siemens Gamesa, targeted the region’s best wind power contributors over the past two years.

“On behalf of the jury, I wish to congratulate all the finalists and winners who, through their achievements, contribute to promoting Quebec’s wind energy here and abroad,” said Frédéric Côté, General Manager of Nergica, who were responsible for the 6th Quebec Wind Energy Industry Gala.

“Our industry is made up of passionate businesses and individuals who have Quebec and its regions’ development at heart.”

LM Wind Power Canada won the award in the Manufacturing Enterprise category for its growth and experience.

The firm hired 300 new employees and expanded its plant by 40% within the space of a few months in order to meet demand.

The firm was also awarded in the Exports category, as it increased its production of blades by 400% last year.

Following its prior two awards, the company was granted the Enterprise of the Year award due to ts clear successes.