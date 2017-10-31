Article
Sustainability

Luxembourg will receive renewable energy from Lithuania

By Sophie Chapman
October 31, 2017
undefined mins
A cooperation agreement has been signed by the Lithuanian government, accepting a deal that requires the country to transfer renewable energy...

A cooperation agreement has been signed by the Lithuanian government, accepting a deal that requires the country to transfer renewable energy to Luxembourg.

The agreement was signed in line with the European Commission’s (EC) Renewable Energy Directive, a policy that encourages the production of renewable energy and source within the EU.

Through the deal, Luxembourg will receive enough power to between 2018 and 2020 to meet it’s 2020 target of using 11% clean energy.

SEE ALSO:

In 2015, the country was powered using only 5% renewable energy, whilst Lithuania achieved a 25.75% clean energy share in its gross consumption – passing its target by 2.75%.

“It sets a good example for other Member States to take advantage of the cooperation possibilities established under the Renewable Energy Directive,” stated Dominique Ristori, Energy Director-General of the EC.

“Looking into the future, this shows that strengthened cooperation can help Europe tap renewable energy potential in more cost-effective ways, which is particularly important given Europe’s more ambitious renewable energy target of at least 27% for 2030, as proposed in the Clean Energy Package.”

The cooperation regarding the statistical transfer of renewable energy among members is expected to be included in the proposed revision of the Renewable Energy Directive for the post 2020 period.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy