Lyft is now 100% carbon neutral

US ride hailing giant Lyft has announced it is now fully carbon neutral, and is now committed to becoming 100% powered by renewable energy sources.

The company will strive to meet its entire electricity demand for its offices, driver hubs and electric vehicles from renewable sources going forward. It has not specified a deadline but did say it will collaborate with local utility partners in order to achieve this goal.

The company states that it has invested millions of dollars already his year in a carbon offset programme, offsetting millions of tonnes of carbon. It is also partnering with clean energy company 3Degrees to purchase renewable energy credits (RECs) where it cannot gain access to zero carbon energy.

Lyft’s next goal will be to achieve for 50% of its ride volume to bae made up of shared rides by 2020 as well as launching bike and scooter programmes, which will help to decrease emissions.

In a company blog post, Lyft referenced the Global Climate Action Summit which is taking place in the company’s home town. “As world leaders convene in San Francisco to address the urgent threat of climate change, we’re doubling down on our climate and clean energy commitments. And in the months and years ahead, we look forward to working with public and private partners to drive carbon out of the transportation system.”

The company also stated: “As Lyft continues to grow, we have an increasing responsibility to commit additional resources towards our values in order to maximise the positive impact of the Lyft platform.”