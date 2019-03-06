Article
Sustainability

The March edition of CSO Magazine is live!

By Andrew Woods
March 06, 2019
Hello and welcome to the March edition of CSO magazine!

Our cover star this month is energy giant Uniper. Embarking on a root-and-branch digital transformation journey, Rene Greiner, VP of Data Integration, and Stephan Van Aaken, VP of Data Integration, describes how the company is gearing up to become a more data-driven firm.

“From the first moment, it became clear we needed one fundamental thing: a ‘single point of truth’,” explained Greiner.

“A major driver of the profitability of your portfolio is, of course, how you manage your assets,” added Van Aaken, highlighting how data analytics can be a valuable tool.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we sit down with Inmarsat’s Director of Energy Innovation, Gary Bray, to discuss how the global satellite communications giant is supporting energy companies with their sustainability goals.

Meanwhile, Candace Saffery Neufeld of Alpha Energy outlines the company’s plans to bring affordable, green electricity to 2.7bn people around the world.

On top of this, Dr James Robey, Head of Environmental Sustainability at Capgemini, discusses the firm’s latest goal to help its clients save 10mn carbon tonnes through leveraging technology.

For our top 10 ranking this month, we discover the top ten renewable energy companies and we’ll also round up this month’s must-attend events.

Check out the latest issue!

 

 

 

 

 

