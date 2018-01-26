Article
Sustainability

Massachusetts clean energy bid won by Northern Pass

By Sophie Chapman
January 26, 2018
undefined mins
Northern Pass has been selected by officials in the state of Massachusetts to win the hydropower clean-energy project. The...

Northern Pass has been selected by officials in the state of Massachusetts to win the hydropower clean-energy project.

The project aims to deliver one-seventh of the state’s electricity demand over a seven-year period.

Northern Pass are anticipated to deliver 1,090MW of hydropower per year.

“The clean, affordable power flowing over Northern Pass into the New England grid in 2020 will provide customers in the Commonwealth and throughout the region with much-needed energy price stability and emissions reductions and will deliver significant economic and environmental benefits to the region for years to come,” stated Lee Oliver, Executive VP of Enterprise Strategy and Business Development at Eversource.

SEE ALSO:

“We are pleased with the decision announced today, and appreciate the thorough review by the Massachusetts bid evaluation team.”

The firm’s transmission line begins in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, on the Canadian border, and ends in Deerfield, New Hamsphire, where it connects to the New England grid.

More than 80% of the 192 mile-line will travel along existing transmission corridors, or be buried along roadways, removing potential view impact.

“Based on its economic benefit to ratepayers and availability to move forward, it provided the greatest overall value to Massachusetts customers,” said Judith Judson, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy