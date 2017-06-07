Mexican Government and World Energy Council to host World Energy Leaders' Summit

The eighth annual Clean Energy Ministerial meeting in Beijing is currently halfway complete, and in a ceremony which took place yesterday, Leonardo Beltrán Rodríguez, Deputy Secretary for Planning and Energy Transition of Mexico and Christoph Frei, Secretary General of the World Energy Council today signed an agreement to host a World Energy Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City on September 12th – 13th 2017. The summit will focus on energy innovation and global alliance of power organisations.

Rodríguez said: “The global energy landscape has an enormous dynamism, that’s why collaboration, new alliances, and innovative approaches will be needed for the future of energy. DEMEX provides a unique opportunity for key players to discuss, analyse and reflect on the trends and scenarios of energy, and share experiences in their efforts to move towards Energy Transition, based on four main subjects: Public Policies, Financing, Technological development and Sustainability.

“Given that SENER and the World Energy Council have the ability to convene the world energy community, the participation of the World Energy Leaders' Summit (WELS) in DEMEX will facilitate the dialogue about challenges of the sector in a global context.”

Christoph Frei added: “The energy sector is facing many new realities in the way we produce and consume energy. The unprecedented speed of change in technologies, risks and policy environment provides both challenges and opportunities for countries and energy companies. Dialogue on implications among policy and private sector leaders in an informal neutral setting is critical at this time of great uncertainty and grand energy transition. We are delighted to be working with the Mexican Government in hosting this important summit.”

The World Energy Leaders’ Summit is a high-level exclusive events organised by the World Energy Council for the global energy leaders’ community to facilitate dialogue on critical issues affecting the energy sector. The summit in Mexico City will focus on renewable energy and innovative business models to drive and enable change, decentralised approaches to balancing the energy trilemma, energy system resilience and energy sector reform. Around 100 minsters and CEOs from across the world will come together to drive change and deepen understanding of the grand energy transition at a critical time for the sector.