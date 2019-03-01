Article
Sustainability

MGE's largest wind farm advances Energy 2030 goals

By Andrew Woods
March 01, 2019
undefined mins
Madison Gas and Electric's (MGE) 66-megawatt Saratoga Wind Farm is fully operational and delivering sustainable, carbon-fre...

Madison Gas and Electric's (MGE) 66-megawatt Saratoga Wind Farm is fully operational and delivering sustainable, carbon-free energy to the electric grid. MGE and Vestas – the company that built the turbines – have completed testing of the turbines and electrical systems, and the wind farm is fully online.

"Saratoga is serving MGE customers with cost-effective, clean electricity while adding new, more efficient wind technology to our energy supply mix," Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said. "MGE remains committed to driving carbon out of our energy supply mix and to reaching our carbon reduction goals. Saratoga – and our other proposed renewable energy projects – are steps in our ongoing transition toward a more sustainable energy future."

Consisting of 33 wind turbines, the Saratoga Wind Farm is located about 200 miles west of Madison near Saratoga in Howard County, Iowa. This site was chosen for its strong winds and proximity to existing transmission infrastructure.

SEE ALSO:

Read the latest edition of CSO Magazine, here

Saratoga's turbines reach nearly 500 feet high, which makes them more efficient. Their height allows them to take advantage of greater wind speeds and produce more energy per turbine. Saratoga is capable of generating enough emissions-free energy to power approximately 47,000 households. Visit MGE's renewable energy channel, Green View, for a look inside one of Saratoga's wind turbines.

Deep decarbonization: 80% by 2050

Under its Energy 2030 framework, MGE has pledged to supply 30% of electric sales with renewable resources by 2030. MGE also is on a trajectory to reduce carbon emissions at least 40% from 2005 levels by 2030. This is consistent with the U.S. emissions targets for the 2030 timeframe established under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Beyond 2030, MGE is targeting at least an 80% reduction in carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 2050. This also is an internationally recognized benchmark.

"We have said since establishing these goals that if we can go further faster by working with our customers, we will," Keebler said.

 

 

 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy