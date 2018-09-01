Article
Sustainability

MHI Vestas appoints Julian Brown as UK manager

By Olivia Minnock
September 01, 2018
undefined mins
MHI Vestas Offshore Wind announced on Thursday it has appointed Julian Brown as country manager for the UK as well as Vice Presiden...

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind announced on Thursday it has appointed Julian Brown as country manager for the UK as well as Vice President.

Brown, who was previously at Areva and RenewableUK, brings almost two decades of wind industry experience to MHI Vestas as it continues its growth in the UK market.

See also:

MHI Vestas signs contract for 950MW Moray East project

Vestas secures order with ECN for Wieringermeer wind test site

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

Chief Executive Philippe Kavafyan said of the appointment: “MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has built a strong presence in the UK over the past four years, having created over 500 jobs in manufacturing, construction and services. We plant to expand further and are delighted to see Julian joining our team.

“The appointment of Mr. Brown as our UK country manager is another milestone in our company’s history in the UK. He brings almost 20 years of dedicated wind experience and an extensive business and industrial network which will significantly accelerate our deployment in the UK.”

The company states on its website: “This move reflects the increasing importance of the United Kingdom’s offshore wind market and signifies a deepening commitment from MHI Vestas to strengthen its presence.”

Wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy