MHI Vestas appoints Julian Brown as UK manager

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind announced on Thursday it has appointed Julian Brown as country manager for the UK as well as Vice President.

Brown, who was previously at Areva and RenewableUK, brings almost two decades of wind industry experience to MHI Vestas as it continues its growth in the UK market.

Chief Executive Philippe Kavafyan said of the appointment: “MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has built a strong presence in the UK over the past four years, having created over 500 jobs in manufacturing, construction and services. We plant to expand further and are delighted to see Julian joining our team.

“The appointment of Mr. Brown as our UK country manager is another milestone in our company’s history in the UK. He brings almost 20 years of dedicated wind experience and an extensive business and industrial network which will significantly accelerate our deployment in the UK.”

The company states on its website: “This move reflects the increasing importance of the United Kingdom’s offshore wind market and signifies a deepening commitment from MHI Vestas to strengthen its presence.”