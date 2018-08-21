Article
Sustainability

MHI Vestas signs contract for 950MW Moray East project

By Olivia Minnock
August 21, 2018
undefined mins
Wind power joint venture MHI Vestas has signed an agreement to supply turbines for the Moray East UK offshore wind project followin...

Wind power joint venture MHI Vestas has signed an agreement to supply turbines for the Moray East UK offshore wind project following its achievement preferred bidder status last year.  

The project, which will have a capacity of 950MW, is part of the Moray Offshore Renewable Power project located at the Moray Firth, off the coast of Scotland.

MHI Vestas is a joint venture between Mistubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Vestas Wind Systems AS. It was founded by the two companies in 2014 and now employs over 1000 people.

See also:

MHI Vestas signs MoUs with four Taiwanese firms

Engie secures $320mn financing for Texas wind project

Read the latest edition of Energy Digital magazine

100 units of v164-9.5MW wind turbines are to be supplied for the project, which is part owned by Engie and Mitsubishi.  

Moray Offshore Renewables Project Director Oscar Diaz said: “The agreement comes after the selection of MHI Vestas as preferred turbine supplier, and Fraserburgh as preferred port from which operation and maintenance of the turbines will be undertaken.”

Philippe Kavafyan, Chief Executive of MHI Vestas said: “This translates into clean energy jobs locally and across the UK through our production of blades on the Isle of Wight and the local offshore wind supply chain.”

WindGreen Energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy