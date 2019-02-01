Michelman opens sustainability centre in Shanghai

Global coatings manufacturer Michelman has opened its (China) Sustainability Center (MSC) at the Shanghai offices located in the East Park of the Shanghai Pudong Kangqiao Industrial Zone. The new China-based centre is part of Michelman’s growth plan in the Asia Pacific region and follows the opening of the Michelman Innovation Centre for Coatings (MICC) that was opened in Mumbai in January 2018.

Michelman manufactures coatings, surface modifiers, additives and polymers for the coating, printing & packaging, and industrial manufacturing markets. The MSC will help Michelman better adapt its products and services to the Chinese market.

Ms. Ginger Merritt, Michelman’s China Country Manager said: “As a global developer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, we believe in sustaining both the natural and business environments. In fact, our purpose is ‘Innovating a Sustainable Future” and reflects Green Growth, a pillar of China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP). Our unwavering values and passion for environmentally conscious innovation help companies in this region establish and achieve their product performance goals. With the exciting addition of the new MSC, we are furthering our commitment to helping the 13th FYP expand and reinforce green manufacturing with our water-based and sustainable expert materials.”

Ms. Merritt added: “The MSC will foster both sustainable solutions and collaboration. It incorporates dedicated space, technical expertise and technology and promotes collaborative innovation between partners, customers, service providers, and suppliers of multiple industries’ value chains. This new facility will have a Technology & Marketing Office along with a fully equipped Development Center to develop solutions that are sustainable and green.”

A grand opening ceremony and facility tour will feature presentations from both Mr. Steve Shifman, President & CEO of Michelman, and Kenneth Jarrett, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. “Our high-performing associates, along with our partners and customers, are to be thanked for the company’s success in this region,” exclaims Mr. Shifman “great people and great partners equals great success.”

Mr. Jarrett adds “China is proud to be a key marketing and technology site for Michelman and this expansion is a testament to their commitment to strengthening their footprint here to serve growth markets in China and throughout Asia.”