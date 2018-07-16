Article
Sustainability

Molson Coors has 2025 emissions target approved by Science Based Targets Initiative

By Sophie Chapman
July 16, 2018
The Denver-based brewing firm, Molson Coors Brewing Company, has received approval from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its 2025 emissions goal, claims edie.net.

The company submitted its aim to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions produced from its operations by 50% by 2025.

Molson Coors revealed the target in its annual ‘Our Beer Print Report 2018’, which also addressed progress made towards sustainability targets set in 2017.

The firm has also set the target to reduce emissions produced in its value chain by 20%, with both goals set against a 2017 baseline.

“Molson Coors is a company of dedicated people who strive to leave a positive imprint on our environment,” stated Mark Hunter, the President and CEO of Molson Coors.

“We take our responsibility as one of the world’s largest brewers seriously and believe we have an important role to play in addressing climate change, which is why we have made it a specific element within our broader sustainability agenda.”

“We are proud to join an elite group of nearly 430 companies in the world to commit to science-based targets. We hope that our action will inspire other companies to make the same bold commitment.”

