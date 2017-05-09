Article
Sustainability

Mott MacDonald helps complete Gemini wind farm ahead of schedule

By Nell Walker
May 09, 2017
undefined mins
The Netherlands’ offshore wind park, Gemini, has been completed ahead of schedule. The park, which cost 2.8 billion euros, is located in...

The Netherlands’ offshore wind park, Gemini, has been completed ahead of schedule.

The park, which cost 2.8 billion euros, is located in the Dutch North Sea and was overseen by Mott MacDonald which acted as technical advisor and engineer during the two year construction period. The company will continue providing operations monitoring services.

Gemini is comprised of 150 Siemens turbines, each with 4MW capacity – 600MW altogether – which will provide sustainable energy to around 785,000 households. This will make great strides towards helping The Netherlands meet its target of 14 percent renewable energy by 2020, and cut CO2 emissions annually by 1,250,000 tons.

During the project, as lenders’ engineer, Mott MacDonald provided monthly construction monitoring reports to the project’s lenders, advising on progress and mitigating risks associated with health and safety, design, manufacturing, and environment. The consultancy organisation has been working on the project since the beginning, delivering due diligence and helping to achieve a successful financial close.

The Gemini offshore wind park is owned by Northland Power (60 percent), Siemens Financial Services (20 percent), Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors BV (10 percent) and N.V. HVC (10 percent).

Christos Kolliatsas, Mott MacDonald’s Project Director, said: “We worked closely with the Gemini team, sponsors and lenders to reach this major milestone ahead of schedule and under budget. Our international experience in offshore wind construction allowed us to highlight risks that could potentially affect the project’s progress and offer advice on methods for mitigating these.”

Matthias Haag, Project Gemini’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “Working with Mott MacDonald continuously for the last three years has been a big benefit for the Gemini project. Their experience and advice helped us to avoid any pitfalls and make the project a success.”

Renewable EnergyWindGreen Energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy