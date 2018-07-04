NHS could save £130mn in energy bills per year by updating systems

According to a recent report from Centrica Business Solutions, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) could save 26% of its energy bills if it updated its efficiency measures.

By implementing new energy systems, the NHS could save £130mn (US$171.8mn) per year, the report argues.

The healthcare organisation is currently spending approximately £500mn ($660.9mn) annually on its energy bills.

The report suggests the healthcare provider could install battery storage and onsite low-carbon generation, as well as other efficient systems, to save money and improve environmental damage.

Demand-response services, onsite solutions, and monitoring technologies could all be used to manage the NHS’ energy consumption.

“Our NHS is an incredible healthcare system and a source of national pride – but it’s also under intense pressure to reduce costs while delivering enhanced services. Energy has a huge role to play in that,” stated Jorge Pikunic, Managing Director at Centrica Business Solutions.

“Energy could - and should - be a force for good for the NHS, helping to create financial efficiencies and unlock opportunities to make improvements in patient care.”

“However, it needs more support and funding to modernise its hospital estates.”

“Energy technology has come a long way in the past few decades and the systems used by most hospitals across Britain can benefit from the latest energy efficient solutions and equipment.”