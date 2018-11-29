Nissan taps Fermata Energy for Nissan Energy Share pilot

Nissan has announed a partnership with Fermata Energy for Nissan Energy Share pilot.The pilot will demonstrate the Nissan LEAF’s battery pack’s ability to store energy and make it available for use during peak power demand periods.

Fermata Energy’s charger and software system turn EV batteries into a potential game changer for renewable energy adoption.

Fermata Energy today announced an agreement to work with Nissan North America on a pilot program designed to cut Nissan’s power costs at Nissan’s North American headquarters in Franklin, Tenn., and its design centre in San Diego, Calif.

The Nissan Energy Share pilot program, announced at the 2018 Nissan Futures Event, will use Fermata Energy chargers, Fermata Energy’s proprietary software system, and Nissan LEAFs to demonstrate the potential of bi-directional charging technology that not only receives power from the grid, but also sends power from vehicle batteries back to the building to reduce electricity costs.

Bi-directional charging technology means an electric vehicle not only receives power from the grid but has the capability to send power stored in its battery pack to partially power external electrical loads, such as buildings and homes, and even to provide energy back to the grid.

In addition to developing its charging technology and software system, Fermata Energy has spent several years studying potential commercial applications for the energy storage on board electric vehicles and plans to bring several of these to the market in 2019. By partnering with Nissan on this important pilot project, Fermata Energy will be able to further refine its ability to help customers earn money with a parked EV.

David Slutzky, Founder and CEO of Fermata Energy said: “EVs can earn money while they are parked. We are excited to be working with Nissan, a global leader in vehicle electrification, to demonstrate the potential for using the energy stored in EV batteries to benefit vehicle owners in new ways beyond driving the vehicle. Nissan’s commitment to this pilot project demonstrates its visionary understanding of the potential of EVs.”

Brian Maragno, Director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America, Inc said: “As the only vehicle on the market utilizing bi-directional charging, the Nissan LEAF proves exceptionally useful while on the road and also while parked. As a pioneer in the EV space, we’re thrilled to continue to show new, meaningful technologies that leverage the LEAF’s growing capabilities.”

"Fermata Energy has found a way to unlock the code and unleash the untapped value in electric vehicle batteries” Tony Posawatz, EV pioneer and Fermata advisor said today. “Now customers and fleet owners can make money while their EVs are parked. This breakthrough technology will increase the adoption of electrified vehicles.”

