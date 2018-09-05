Nordex expands in South America with 99MW Argentina contract

German wind energy group Nordex has won a contract to provide turbines for a 99MW wind farm in Argentina, thus expanding its presence in the region.

Nordex is set to supply and assemble 30 of its AW132/300 turbines to the wind farm, and will also locally manufacture the 120m concrete towers for the facility. In addition, the agreement includes a multi-year service contract.

The Energética wind farm is owned by AES Argentina Generacíon, a subsidiary of the energy provder AES Corporation. It is located in the Province of Buenos Aires, near Bahia Blanca, in a region noted for its wind speeds.

Currently, the European wind company has a total installed capacity of over 23GW in over 25 markets, with a 2017 revenue of $3.1bn reported and 5000 staff in total. Earlier this year, it opened a plant in Brazil.