Nordex Group, Energiekontor sign contract for 300MW worth of turbines

By Olivia Minnock
September 17, 2018
German wind project developer Energiekontor has entered an agreement with German manufacturer Nordex Group for the supply of turbines making up 300MW in combined capacity.

The turbines supplied by Nordex are to be installed in projects in Germany, with the first to be commissioned in 2019. Energiekontor, which is based in Bremen, currently owns and operates 34 wind farms as well as one solar park.

The agreement is mutually beneficial, providing Nordex with reliable, contractually agreed purchases over several years and affording Energiekontor a platform to participate in future auctions.

Jörg Hempel, head of Nordex Group Germany, said: “What convinced us was Energiekontor’s track record and the company’s reliable realisation of projects in recent years.”

Peter Szabo, Chief Executive of Energiekontor, added: “We are delighted to have Nordex, a renowned manufacturer of top-quality turbines, at our side along this journey. As part of our efficiency enhancement measures, the agreed package gives us a predictable basis for the profitable implementation of wind farms in the coming years.”

 

