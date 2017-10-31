Article
Sustainability

November's issue of Energy Digital is live!

By Sophie Chapman
October 31, 2017
undefined mins
Hello and welcome to the November edition of Energy Digital. In this month’s issue, the new UK & Ireland zone President of Schneider...

Hello and welcome to the November edition of Energy Digital.

In this month’s issue, the new UK & Ireland zone President of Schneider Electric talks all things energy efficiency and sustainability, and how they are indispensable assets that can build both a trusted brand and a profitable business.

The world’s largest solar tower is about to rise up out of the desert in Dubai, and we take a look at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s new tower that reduce carbon emissions by more than 6mn tonnes per year.

Sticking with power emissions, Terracon looks to lay a foundation for the future of wind turbine design, as VP of Power Generation & Transmission Blair Loftis takes us through the lofty ambitions of the company’s expansion plans.

Rounding out the issue, we look at 10 of the greenest data centres in the world and Canadian Solar, taking technology ingenuity to new heights.

Renewable EnergySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy