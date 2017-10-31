November's issue of Energy Digital is live!

Hello and welcome to the November edition of Energy Digital.

In this month’s issue, the new UK & Ireland zone President of Schneider Electric talks all things energy efficiency and sustainability, and how they are indispensable assets that can build both a trusted brand and a profitable business.

The world’s largest solar tower is about to rise up out of the desert in Dubai, and we take a look at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s new tower that reduce carbon emissions by more than 6mn tonnes per year.

Sticking with power emissions, Terracon looks to lay a foundation for the future of wind turbine design, as VP of Power Generation & Transmission Blair Loftis takes us through the lofty ambitions of the company’s expansion plans.

Rounding out the issue, we look at 10 of the greenest data centres in the world and Canadian Solar, taking technology ingenuity to new heights.