Article
Sustainability

October’s Energy Digital magazine is now live, featuring the World Energy Council

By Tom Wadlow
October 04, 2017
undefined mins
The World Energy Council, Prysmian Australia and Envac all appear exclusively in

The World Energy Council, Prysmian Australia and Envac all appear exclusively in October’s edition of Energy Digital magazine.

First up is Angela Wilkinson, newly appoint chief of the World Energy Council’s scenarios portfolio - a portfolio comprising three predicted outcomes based on the decisions made by enterprise and government today. Wilkinson discusses her new role as well as her views on how business and politics need to approach the every-present environmental challenges facing the world.

With recent devastation caused in the United States and Caribbean by several hurricanes, our second feature explores how utilities companies can harness the power of integration in disaster operations management.

Other exclusive insights come from interviews with Prysmian Australia, Proserv and Envac, all of which have exciting ongoing projects underway around various parts of the world.

Finally, our top 10 looks at the most sustainable cities in the US. A huge study by WalletHub of 100 cities has been narrowed down to the 10 best examples, with California faring particularly compared to the rest of the country. Find out what these cities are doing to boost their sustainable credentials.

Renewable EnergySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy