October’s Energy Digital magazine is now live, featuring the World Energy Council

The World Energy Council, Prysmian Australia and Envac all appear exclusively in October’s edition of Energy Digital magazine.

First up is Angela Wilkinson, newly appoint chief of the World Energy Council’s scenarios portfolio - a portfolio comprising three predicted outcomes based on the decisions made by enterprise and government today. Wilkinson discusses her new role as well as her views on how business and politics need to approach the every-present environmental challenges facing the world.

With recent devastation caused in the United States and Caribbean by several hurricanes, our second feature explores how utilities companies can harness the power of integration in disaster operations management.

Other exclusive insights come from interviews with Prysmian Australia, Proserv and Envac, all of which have exciting ongoing projects underway around various parts of the world.

Finally, our top 10 looks at the most sustainable cities in the US. A huge study by WalletHub of 100 cities has been narrowed down to the 10 best examples, with California faring particularly compared to the rest of the country. Find out what these cities are doing to boost their sustainable credentials.