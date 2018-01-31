Article
Sustainability

Ørsted has initiated the construction of the world’s largest

By Sophie Chapman
January 31, 2018
undefined mins
Construction has begun on the world’s largest wind farm, to be located 10km off the cost of East Yorkshire. The Danish e...

Construction has begun on the world’s largest wind farm, to be located 10km off the cost of East Yorkshire.

The Danish energy, Ørsted – formerly known as DONG Energy – has initiated its construction of the offshore wind farm.

The energy firm transported 174 monopiles to Dogger Bank, at 65m long and weighing 800 tonnes.

GeoSea, a marine engineering firm, are responsible for installing the monopiles through the self-elevating, installation vessel, Innovation.

SEE ALSO:

Innovation can carry four monopiles at once, and will complete the installation, followed by the fitting of transition pieces.

A2Sea – a company acquired by GeoSea, from DONG Energy and Siemens – will join the construction process in March of this year.

The Hornsea Project One is anticipated to be complete by 2020, with a capacity of 1.2GW – providing 1mn homes in the UK with power.

“After years of planning it is fantastic to see the initial stages of offshore construction begin. My thanks to the teams working day and night on this significant milestone,”stated Hornsea Project One’s Direcor, Duncan Clark.

UK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy