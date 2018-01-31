Ørsted has initiated the construction of the world’s largest

Construction has begun on the world’s largest wind farm, to be located 10km off the cost of East Yorkshire.

The Danish energy, Ørsted – formerly known as DONG Energy – has initiated its construction of the offshore wind farm.

The energy firm transported 174 monopiles to Dogger Bank, at 65m long and weighing 800 tonnes.

GeoSea, a marine engineering firm, are responsible for installing the monopiles through the self-elevating, installation vessel, Innovation.

Innovation can carry four monopiles at once, and will complete the installation, followed by the fitting of transition pieces.

A2Sea – a company acquired by GeoSea, from DONG Energy and Siemens – will join the construction process in March of this year.

The Hornsea Project One is anticipated to be complete by 2020, with a capacity of 1.2GW – providing 1mn homes in the UK with power.

“After years of planning it is fantastic to see the initial stages of offshore construction begin. My thanks to the teams working day and night on this significant milestone,”stated Hornsea Project One’s Direcor, Duncan Clark.