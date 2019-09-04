Article
Sustainability

Ørsted to launch Nebraska wind farm by 2020

By Marcus Lawrence
September 04, 2019
Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE), the US onshore subsidiary of Danish energy giant Ørsted focused on concept-to-commercial green energy project orchestration, is all set to construct its Plum Creek wind facility in Nebraska, US.

The farm’s capacity will come in at 230MW, capable of powering 100,000 homes each year, and is set to begin operations in 2020. Ørsted said in its press release that this project will bring LCE’s total wind farm capacity up to 670MW across Texas, Nebraska and North Dakota.

“We’re happy to announce that the Plum Creek facility has reached this important milestone that keeps us on target to achieve commercial operation by 2020,” said Declan Flanagan, CEO of LCE, in a 3 September press release

“Plum Creek is an excellent addition to the growing LCE portfolio and expands our geographic footprint in the attractive Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market, which serves the central United States.”

LCE has landed long-term power purchase agreements from the JM Smucker Company, Vail Resorts and Avery Dennison Corporation.

Elsewhere in Ørsted’s clean energy portfolio, the company announced on 29 August that it, along with ITM Power and Element Energy, has secured funding from the UK government to develop a green hydrogen project. 

The six-month project is focused on examining prospective solutions for the delivery of bulk, low-cost and zero-carbon hydrogen with a view to the low-impact source being a viable option for the UK’s energy network.

“We must continue taking urgent action to limit the damaging effects of climate change. The UK already leads the world in deploying renewable energy and accelerating the use of new technologies, such as green hydrogen, has a crucial role to play in decarbonising industrial processes,” said Matthew Wright, UK Managing Director at Ørsted, in the statement on the matter.

“We’ve seen the cost of offshore wind reduced dramatically thanks to industry and government working together, and I hope this project can be the start of a similar journey with green hydrogen.” 

