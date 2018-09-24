Ørsted to provide renewable electricity to AMG Superalloys

Danish power company Ørsted has been contracted to supply AMG Superalloys with electricity from renewable sources.

AMG is a German company with global production facilities across Europe, Asia and the Americas. It creates and applies innovative metallurgical solutions for the sustainable development of natural resources and CO2 reduction.

Its UK-based subsidiary, AMG Superalloys, is headquartered in Yorkshire and specialises in the manufacturing of speciality products for the aluminium, steel, superalloy, hard-facing, welding and glass industries.

Under a multi-year agreement, all of AMG’s plants in England and Wales, which employ about 250 people, will be supplied with electricity by Ørsted from renewable sources. The contract is to begin next month.