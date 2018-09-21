Article
Sustainability

Ørsted to sell stake in 1.2GW Hornsea wind farm to GIP for £4.46bn

By Olivia Minnock
September 21, 2018
undefined mins
Danish power company Ørsted has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its 1.2GW Hornsea 1 UK offshore wind farm.

Danish power company Ørsted has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its 1.2GW Hornsea 1 UK offshore wind farm.

The stake in the facility, which is currently under construction off the coast of Yorkshire, will be purchased by US-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in an agreement set to close over the coming months.

 

See also:

GIP completes acquisition of NRG’s renewables business

Ørsted to buy Lincoln Clean Energy for $580mn


Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

In addition to a 50% ownership share, GIP has a commitment to cover half of the payments under the construction contract for the project. Meanwhile Ørsted will continue to oversee the construction, as well as providing operations and maintenance.

A total of £4.46bn is set to be paid to Ørsted by GIP by 2020, when the wind farm will begin generating power.

Ole Khems Sørensen, Executive Vice President for M&A, Partners and Asset Management at Ørsted said: “This is our third partnership with GIP, and we are delighted to have one of the world’s largest infrastructure funds as a partner, in what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”

 

Wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy