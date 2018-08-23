P4G to provide funding for 11 UN SDG projects

Sustainable development initiative Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030 (P4G) has decided on 11 projects to award $100,000 each in funding.

P4G is an initiative set up last year by the government of Denmark – which has pledged $4mn annual backing gathered from both state and private investors – and backed by the governments of Chile, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Korea, Mexico and Vietnam. Also involved are non-profits like the World Resources Institute – which, along with P4G, is based in Washington.

The initiative aims to boost projects in developing countries that work in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and focuses mainly on food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and the circular economy.

The competition for the funding has received a lot of global interest, with 450 applications from public-private partnerships across 80 different countries.

This has now been whittled down to a list of 11 including projects from Kenya, Vietnam and Malawi, which will be focusing on issues like clean drinking water, plastic waste and sustainable agriculture, and will utilise technology like Big Data.

P4G’s Global Director, Ian Cruz, stated of the 11 finalists: “These partnerships have innovative business solutions and the potential to bring about systematic change that can address many of the important environmental and sustainability issues the world faces.

“They give a flavour of what P4G is and represent a practical next step in collaboration between the private and public sector in addressing the growth opportunities presented by the SDGs.”