Pacifico Energy begins 184MW solar project in Japan

Japanese power plant development company Pacifico Energy has embarked upon 184MW worth of solar projects at two locations in Japan.

Pacifico focuses on solar photovoltaic projects and covers all phases of project development such as site selection, negotiation and contracting, permits, impact studies, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and O&M (operations and maintenance).

It has begun the two solar power generation plants on golf courses in Okayama and Hyogo, with both set to be operational by 2020.

See also:

Juwi wins South African solar contracts worth 250MW

150MW solar contract on offer from Indian coal giant SCCL

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital!

The Bizen plant will be situated in Wake, Okayam Prefecture, and will have a capacity of 112MW. It is set to generate 132mn KWh of electricity annually, which the company says will contribute to an annual reduction in CO2 emissions of about 90,000 tonnes. This will produce electricity exclusively for Chugoku Electric Power.

The second plant, called the Yumesaki plant, will have a capacity of 72MW and will be built in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture. It is set to generate 84mn KWh of electricity annually, contributing to an annual reduction of about 42,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. The electricity from this plant will be purchased by Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc.