Prysmian Group partners with CEA Liten on Energy Observer catamaran project

Prysmian Group, a world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has announced a partnership with the world’s first catamaran powered only by renewable sources: the Energy Observer.

The catamaran was unveiled at the Paris Air Show yesterday, and CEA Liten – the research institute that developed the Energy Observer project – chose Prysmian as the official supplier of cables which, through a high level of performance, reliability, and light weight, provide energy generated from renewable sources to the vessel’s motor.

The Energy Observer is 31 metres long and 12.80 metres wide, and uses 130 metres squared of solar panels, two vertical wind turbines, and a system which desalinates water, transforming it into hydrogen through electrolysis.

The catamaran is currently working its way around the world. Launching from the Port of Saint Malo on the 14th of April, it is undergoing a six-year trip during which it will travel to 101 ports in 50 countries. The goal is to share the concept that electrical power does not have to be in conflict with nature, and will invite open dialogue on the subject of green technology.

Alain Jeanguillame, Director of the Aerospace Business of Prysmian Group, said at Salon du Bourget during the Paris Air Show: “We are extremely proud to take part in the Energy Observer project and provide our contribution in the form of our knowledge and technology. After having equipped the Solar Impulse, this partnership allows us to continue down the path towards clean energy to which we have committed, by once again taking part in an ambitious and compelling project.”

Prysmian Group was recently technical partner to the Solar Impulse, the solar airplane that travelled around the world without using fuel in 2015 and 2016. The 17,000 solar cells integrated into the wings of this revolutionary airplane provided renewable energy to each of its four electric engines via the 150km of special aerospace cables made by Prysmian.