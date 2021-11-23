Puma Energy CEO joins the Newmont board of directors

As Newmont strives to take action against climate change and ‘Create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining’, its team is an important factor in this process. The company has announced the appointment of two new board directors that will bring valuable knowledge and experience to the company to drive its sustainability initiatives.

Newmont acquires energy expertise

To drive influence the company’s sustainable development, Emma Fitzgerald, the former Chief Executive Officer of Puma Energy, will join the board and provide her industry expertise, which has seen her deliver energy solutions in organisations around the world.

Fitzgerald is well-equipped with knowledge from the energy and water industries, as she has contributed to successful market developments at Royal Dutch Shell, where she worked for more than 20 years. Fitzgerald also serves as a member of the UPM Kymmene oyj Board, on the Audit and Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Board of Seplat Energy plc. She works as a portfolio advisor to Oxford Science Enterprises and mentors at the Creative Destruction Lab to encourage climate innovation that supports the switch to renewable energy.

Finally, she advises the World Economic Forum to support the distribution of finances for the energy transition in developing markets.

Acquiring supply chain and manufacturing expertise

The other member to join its board of directors is Mary Laschinger, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv, a business-to-business distribution company. Laschinger holds experience working in European, Middle Eastern, African and Russian markets, carrying out roles in senior management, sales, marketing, supply chain and manufacturing. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, she holds the chair position for its Audit Committee and is also on the Board for the Kellogg Company and its Compensation and Talent Committee.

Newmont’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Palmer comments on the importance of having a diverse board of directors at the company. ‘Newmont’s Board of Directors brings a broad range of backgrounds, experiences and talents, along with ethnic and gender diversity, to our governance process’, says Palmer. ‘Having a diverse Board with deep senior management experience in industry as well as specialised fields is a priority for Newmont. With the addition of Dr FitzGerald and Ms Laschinger, Newmont’s Board is further strengthened’.

As the Chairman of Newmont’s board of directors, Gregory Boyce says, ‘We are thrilled to welcome these two experienced and distinguished directors to Newmont. Their outstanding senior management experience, comprehensive knowledge of complex global operations and deep understanding of governance and oversight make them excellent additions to our Board’.



