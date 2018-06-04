REN21 releases its Renewables 2018 Global Status Report

The renewable energy policy network, REN21, has released its annual global status report.

The Renewable 2018 Global Status Report reveals that clean energy accounted for 70% of net additions to global power generating capacity in 2017 – the highest increase renewables has ever seen.

Solar photovoltaic projects also broke records, which an additional 29% capacity added last year, reaching 98GW.

In terms of wind power, a total of 52GW were added to the global energy mix in 2017.

More than twice as much money was invested in renewable power capacity than net, new fossil fuel, and nuclear power capacity combined.

China, Europe, and the US accounted for 75% of all renewable energy investments across the world.

However, the heating, cooling, and transport industries have struggled to keep up the success of green power.

Modern renewable energy provided approximately 10% of total heat production in 2015, and only one quarter of electricity used in transport is renewable.

“Equating ‘electricity’ with ‘energy’ is leading to complacency,” stated Rana Adib, Executive Secretary of REN21.

“We may be racing down the pathway towards a 100% renewable electricity future, but when it comes to heating, cooling and transport, we are coasting along as if we had all the time in the world. Sadly, we don’t.”

“To make the energy transition happen there needs to be political leadership by governments – for example by ending subsidies for fossil fuels and nuclear, investing in the necessary infrastructure, and establishing hard targets and policy for heating, cooling and transport,” added Arthouros Zervos, Chair of REN21.

“Without this leadership, it will be difficult for the world to meet climate or sustainable development commitments.”