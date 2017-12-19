Report reveals that 39 UN agencies have achieved climate neutrality

According to a recent UN report which displays UN entities that are aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve overall performance, 39 agencies have reached climate neutrality.

The different entities reached the status in 2016, the report states, by implementing a range of energy efficiency measures.

A large contributor to the success was the offsetting of carbon emissions with travel, through carbon reduction schemes in developing countries.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international environmental treaty established in 1992, attained a 4% reduction in direct greenhouse gas emissions from 3,333 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) in 2015 to 3,177tCO2e in 2016.

“We have been reducing and compensating unavoidable emissions since 2012 and are committed to continue doing so as we walk the climate talk,” commented Patricia Espinosa, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary.

“We are happy to have helped 28 sister agencies and events, such as the UN Environment Assembly, offset residual emissions equal to around 25% of the UN system’s carbon footprint.”

The UN used different methods to reduce climate impact, such as renewable energy reduction, district heating, smart building control systems, and ongoing replacements and upgrades of equipment in offices, such as lighting and printers, to more efficient alternatives.