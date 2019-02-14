Article
Sustainability

RES sends in Energy3 Lidars for Australian wind development

By Andrew Woods
February 14, 2019
Australian engineering consultancy Energy3 delivers ZX Lidars to wind farm developer RES for wind resource campaigns RES (Renewable Energy Systems), a leader in the development, engineering, and construction of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects globally has confirmed that a fleet of Lidars have been deployed in Australia in support of wind farm development in the country.

RES has been developing renewable energy in Australia since 2004 and has more than 800MW of installed or under construction wind projects. The company were supported by New Zealand-based wind engineering consultancy Energy3 who provided expert advice and on-the-ground services for the Lidars.

“The ZX 300 wind Lidars supplied by ZX Lidars are being used as both a sole wind measurement sensor but also to enhance met mast installations” confirmed Llion Parry, Development Project Manager at RES. “Lidars provide great coverage at a range of measurement heights, combined with their leading accuracy at these remote, often complex sites.”

