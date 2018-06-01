SEAT installs air-cleaning pavement slabs in Barcelona
The Spanish vehicle manufacturer, SEAT, has installed air-cleaning pavement in its Martorell plant in Barcelona.
The photocatalytic material is created by combining titanium dioxide and cement, which allows pollutant nitrous oxide (NOx) to be converted into water-soluble nitrates.
The conversion happens when the self-cleaning and pollutant-trapping slabs are exposed to light, oxygen, and NOx at the same time.
The pavement slabs span across 4,000sqm of the facility, which is anticipated to lover NOx pollution on the site by 40%.
By the end of the year, SEAT plan to install an additional 26,000sqm of the pavement across walkways of its Martorell plant.
With the total 30,000sqm covered in the air-cleaning material, the firm expects to annually save 5.2 tonnes of NOx emissions.
SEAT is examining is the material can be used on 147,000sqm of the site’s exterior walls, in the form of paint.
The manufacturer surpassed it sustainability goal of reducing its environmental impact by a quarter by 2020, against a 2011 baseline.
Two years before anticipated, the firm has reduced its environmental impact by 35.5%.
