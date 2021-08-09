The SEEM Energy Management Awards go to Vedanta Aluminium

India’s largest aluminium producer, Vedanta Aluminium Business has received three awards for its energy efficiency in 2020. This took place at the SEEM National Energy Management Awards 2020—an organisation that recognises Indian businesses for their commitments to improve energy performance, which is available to watch online. Vedanta Aluminium was ‘India's largest green power purchaser in Q1FY22, having procured 354 million units of solar and non-solar renewable energy for its aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda’.

Recognising Energy Management Achievements

The company received its Gold Awards for the improvement of energy management at two of its Aluminium Smelters and the captive power plant at Jharsuguda, Odisha, which provides 1,215MW of energy production. This is not the first time that Vedanta has been recognised. The captive power plant and the 2,400MW thermal power plant both received operational excellence awards at the Thermal Power Plant Operation & Maintenance Conference and Awards 2021.

Vedanta Aluminium Business’ Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Sharma, discusses the company’s energy management actions. ‘As India's largest producer of aluminium, a 100 per cent recyclable metal, we are cognizant of our responsibilities towards sustainable development and climate action. We are working towards it through a three-pronged strategy of ensuring judicious resource usage, energy-efficient operations, and renewable energy sourcing’, says Sharma.

Vedanta is dedicated to continuous energy management improvements as it holds various initiatives to achieve this, including its climate action roadmap—which energy management is a key part of and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)—also working towards carbon management as part of the TCFD framework.

‘We have adopted global best-practises in energy and resource management and deployed cutting-edge solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. We are also exploring viable options of renewable energy sourcing for producing aluminium, the green metal’, says Sharma.

Krishnakumar Ramanathan, Vice President and Country Business Head at Siemens Limited—a company associated with Vedanta Aluminium for integrated plant maintenance of its smelters, has shown appreciation for Vedanta’s energy and carbon management practices. ‘Siemens has been associated with Vedanta Aluminium for integrated plant maintenance of its smelter units at Jharsuguda for well over a decade’, says Ramanathan.

‘With its engineering and domain expertise, the Siemens team has been contributing to Vedanta's efforts towards reducing energy consumption in all areas of operations. We are happy to be a value-added service provider to Vedanta, playing a crucial part in this successful journey of energy optimization for sustainable and world-class smelter operations’.



