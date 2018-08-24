Senvion signs 275MW wind agreement for Texas

German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion has signed an agreement for a 275MW project in the US.

The TG East Wind Project, to be located in Knox County, Texas, will now be supplied with turbines by Senvion. A total of 58 4.2MW140 units will be installed at the facility which is set to commence operation in 2020.

The project is being developed by owners Taaleri Energia and development company NorthRenew. Senvion will also provide full-service O&M (operations and maintenance) for 25 years.

David Hardy, Executive Director at Senvion Holding said: “We are excited to be back in the US and see this as a showcase project for our new and highly competitive 4.2MW240.”

Lance Marram, CEO of Senvion North America added: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Taaleri and NorthRenew for the TG East Wind Project. Our 4.2MW140 turbine maximises yield and creates long-term business case certainty for our customers’ investment and our 25-year full-service operation and maintenance contract is testament to this.”