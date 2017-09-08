September issue of Energy Digital now live! US military, AECOM, Songas, UPC renewables

The September issue of Energy Digital magazine, packed with exclusive interviews and company features is now live!

The US military may not be the first organisation to cross one’s mind when recounting examples of sustainable programmes in action, but this is exactly what our lead feature looks into.

Consuming over 100mn barrels of oil a year, America’s defence chiefs are now looking to renewable sources of energy to power its activities. We spoke to several experts, both military and non-military, about how the military may approach this task.

Sustainability also lies at the core of AECOM Sustainability Practice Leader Craig Riley’s mission. A veteran as far as sustainability goes, Riley was engrossed in the subject before the buzzword arrived around the turn of the century. Turn to our interview to find out about some of his latest project successes.

Our top 10 also highlights sustainable progress, recognising the greenest countries in the world.

Finally, be sure to read our other exclusive company insights in interviews with Songas, UPC Renewables and Australia’s Civmec.

CLICK HERE to read the full September edition of Energy Digital.