Shell launches Southeast Asia’s first service station EV chargers in Singapore

As global energy and oil companies look to facilitate the advent of truly mainstream electric vehicles (EVs), Shell has entered the fray by launching its Shell Recharge EV chargers in Singapore.

The service station-based 50kW rapid chargers are the first for both Singapore and Southeast Asia according to Shell’s statement on the matter, which added that they are compatible with the majority of EVs in Singapore.

The statement said that 52% of Singaporeans are hesitant to purchase an EV because of lacking infrastructure, adding that having amenities on-hand whilst charging is also of key interest.

“Our insights show that Singaporeans worry about lack of sufficient and fast charging options for EVs,” said Aarti Nagarajan, General Manager of Shell Retail Singapore, in the 19 August press release.

SEE ALSO:

“Which is why we are taking the first step to launch Shell Recharge and offering customers a rapid charging solution at convenient and strategic locations. With Shell Recharge, customers can easily charge their EVs while they enjoy our air-conditioned shops and pick up a coffee, a fresh pastry, a delicious ready-to-go meal or a quick snack.”

Charging facilities represent one of the biggest challenges to widespread EV adoption, and this is exacerbated by consumer concerns surrounding their range on a full charge. While the latter is a question to be answered by EV manufacturers, Shell joins the efforts of other major oil players seeking to diversify as world governments look to mitigate their reliance on fossil fuels.

Aw Kah Peng, Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore, added: “To meet the country’s climate action goals, Singapore needs more and cleaner energy solutions to power lives, businesses and transport sustainably. Shell Recharge is one such example of how we make it more convenient for our customers to embrace cleaner mobility.

“Shell aims to make more of such low-carbon energy solutions available in Singapore in the months and years to come.”