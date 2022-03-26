CATL-SC crowned world's first zero-carbon battery plant

Contemporary Amperex Technology's Sichuan Plant has been certified as the world's first zero-carbon battery factory.

CATL-SC, located in Yibin in southwest China's Sichuan Province, managed to achieve the coveted title through a comprehensive 'green' approach to manufacturing, logistics and transportation, supported by intelligent management, which enabled it to be rubber-stamped with the PAS 2060 certification on carbon neutrality from leading testing, inspection and certification company SGS.

What is describes as a 'trailblazing smart plant management system' enables the interconnection of data through automatic capture of the plant system data and equipment operation data.

In terms of green manufacturing, CATL-SC has built a central control and management system for digital production. Equipped with global visual management, it has significantly reduced process losses, and with the support of the AI visual inspection system, which features automatic learning and extraction of defect characteristics, it has improved the detection rate in processes such as slitting and calendaring.