Siemens Gamesa launches 10 MW offshore wind turbine

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), the world’s leader in the offshore industry, today launched the SG 10.0-193 DD, the company’s first 10+ MW offshore wind turbine.

According to the company, the newest wind turbine in the SGRE offshore product portfolio “builds on proven technology for maximum energy yield at all wind speeds. It offers the same reliability while improving profitability and reducing risk for customers”.

The 10 MW rating is made possible through a larger generator diameter, building on the proven SGRE Direct Drive generator technology.

“The new SG 10.0-193 DD combines experiences and knowledge from five generations of proven direct drive technology in one 10 MW turbine. A showcase of strong performance, swift time-to-market, and low risk in the offshore wind energy market,” says Markus Tacke, CEO of SGRE.

By increasing the rotor diameter to 193 meters, this new wind turbine offers up to 30% more AEP than its predecessor, the SG 8.0-167 DD. Its 94-meter-long-blades provide a swept area of 29,300 m². Each blade is almost the same length as one soccer field.

The technology on the offshore direct drive platform allows for the re-use of most components from previous generations, providing a short time to market. The prototype is expected to be installed in 2019 with commercial market deployment expected in 2022.

Andreas Nauen, CEO of the SGRE Offshore Business Unit said: “Siemens Gamesa has been applying its knowledge and experience directly into offshore wind turbines for decades. Utilizing proven components and concepts provides us with a strong, established value chain, with clear processes and skilled employees ready to go, leveraging on a fully-developed and industrialised supply chain.”