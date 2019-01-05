Article
Sustainability

Siemens Gamesa signs deal with ABP to expand turbine storage for Hornsea One

By Sophie Chapman
January 05, 2019
undefined mins
Wind turbine manufacturing giant Siemens Gamesa has announced it is expanding its operations in Hull, UK, where it is currently man...

Wind turbine manufacturing giant Siemens Gamesa has announced it is expanding its operations in Hull, UK, where it is currently manufacturing blades for the Hornsea One offshore wind farm – the largest project of its kind in the world.

The company has signed a 12-month contract with Associated British Ports (ABP) to lease a six-acre area for storage of the blades. A total of 37 blades are to be stored at a new facility, measuring 75m and weighing 30 tonnes each. The site will be located at the Port of Hull, and has the capacity to store up to 40 blades.

See also:

Triton Knoll project well underway was Siemens awards contracts

2018 record-breaking year for UK offshore wind

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital Magazine

David Morriss, head of property, ABP Humber has said: “We’re proud to be able to say that we have been an essential link in a major green project such as this, which will eventually see the blades powering one million homes. It’s also another example of our expertise in handling such large and specialist components.

“We have worked closely with Siemens Gamesa to offer solutions and to support their business growth, so that together as partners, we can keep Britain trading and provide the nation with environmentally-friendly power.”

Anton Bak, factory director at Siemens Gamesa in Hull, added: “To deliver clean, green energy to millions of UK households is a complex team effort, and ABP is a crucial member of that team.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy