Siemens Gamesa signs deal with ABP to expand turbine storage for Hornsea One

Wind turbine manufacturing giant Siemens Gamesa has announced it is expanding its operations in Hull, UK, where it is currently manufacturing blades for the Hornsea One offshore wind farm – the largest project of its kind in the world.

The company has signed a 12-month contract with Associated British Ports (ABP) to lease a six-acre area for storage of the blades. A total of 37 blades are to be stored at a new facility, measuring 75m and weighing 30 tonnes each. The site will be located at the Port of Hull, and has the capacity to store up to 40 blades.

David Morriss, head of property, ABP Humber has said: “We’re proud to be able to say that we have been an essential link in a major green project such as this, which will eventually see the blades powering one million homes. It’s also another example of our expertise in handling such large and specialist components.

“We have worked closely with Siemens Gamesa to offer solutions and to support their business growth, so that together as partners, we can keep Britain trading and provide the nation with environmentally-friendly power.”

Anton Bak, factory director at Siemens Gamesa in Hull, added: “To deliver clean, green energy to millions of UK households is a complex team effort, and ABP is a crucial member of that team.”