Solar Alliance begins construction of 2.4MW facility in US

US solar company Solar Alliance Energy Inc has begun constriction on a new solar power project.

The project will have a capacity of 2.4MW and is currently a proof-of-concept operation, which is being done on behalf of a Fortune 500 company.

Chairman and CEO Jason Bak: “Solar Alliance is proud to support this Fortune Global 500 company’s efforts in reducing their carbon footprint.

“This proof of concept project will hopefully lead to job creation, profitability and increased equity for the client. Our team has been working diligently to ensure this project meets their requirements and we are proud to have been elected to assist our client’s sustainability team with this important project.”

The company states the project will be equivalent to building 400 residential solar systems. Construction is set to be completed by the end of next year, at which point the name of the client will be revealed.

Solar Alliance Energy Inc currently operates in California, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky, and says it currently has an ‘expanding pipeline’ of solar projects.

The company and its commitment to solar are currently promoted by popular award-winning actor William Shatner, who has stated: “The benefits of solar energy are significant and I am pleased to work with Solar Alliance on this public awareness campaign. I am committed to creating a better world through action and this is one small step towards a cleaner future that is less dependent.”