Article
Sustainability

Solar become the UK’s number one source of energy due to heatwave

By Sophie Chapman
July 03, 2018
undefined mins
Due to the recent heatwave the UK has been experiencing, the nation has reached new records in its solar power industry.

Due to the recent heatwave the UK has been experiencing, the nation has reached new records in its solar power industry.

With cloudless days, solar power briefly became the country’s number one source of power, ahead of gas, the Guardian reported.

On Sunday 24 June, solar power generated more than 27% of the UK’s grid for approximately one hour.

Despite the lack of investments going into the renewable energy recently, solar power reached its highest ever weekly output in the nation at 533GWh.

SEE ALSO:

In the review period – between 21 and 28 June – five of the seven days saw solar energy generate more than 75GWh, breaking another record.

Also, for the first time ever in the UK, solar energy created more than 8GW of power each day for eight consecutive days.

“During the past 12 months alone, we have seen renewable generation records broken and we expect this trend to continue, as technology advances and we find new ways to accommodate and manage more wind and solar power on our network,” stated Duncan Burt, the National Grid’s Director of System Operations, the Guardian claimed.

“This marks the start of subsidy-free solar being economically viable, and I genuinely believe we’ll see bigger changes to the electricity sector in the next 10 years than we’ve seen in the past 10,” noted Dr Alastair Buckley, solar expert at the University of Sheffield, the Guardian added.

SolarUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy