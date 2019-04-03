Sponsored content: Expressions of interest - Steam turbine generator

Slattery Auctions Pty Ltd. have partnered with Liquidity Services acting on behalf of McGrathNicol to conduct a campaign for the sale of a Steam Turbine Generator.

Due to the liquidation of RCR Tomlinson, Slattery Auctions is offering a complete Steam Turbine, Synchronous Generator and HV Transformer for sale. Previously purchased by RCR Energy for a project in Western Australia that did not proceed, this brand-new turbine with associated generator and transformer have never been installed.

RCR Energy was a leading engineering and contracting company specialising in the design, supply, installation and maintenance of power generation plants and equipment. Now offered for sale is this brand new and complete 44.5MWe Steam Turbine Generator unit with associated HV transformer and other auxiliary equipment.

Imported into Australia in 2015, the Steam Turbine was produced and supplied by Shin Nippon Machinery Co. Ltd, the Generator was supplied by Meidensha Corp. and the Transformer by Daihen Electric Co. Ltd.

The complete unit and auxiliary equipment is being held in a secure storage facility with condition monitoring and can be inspected at the RCR facility in Welshpool, Western Australia. It is available for immediate delivery.

For a comprehensive inspection and condition report, interested parties should contact James Slattery, phone +61 439 929 616 or email [email protected]

To complete a submission or to view the full specifications of the equipment visit https://www.slatteryauctions.com.au/product/709/924522. All submissions must be received no later than 4pm (AEST) on Friday 3rd May 2019.