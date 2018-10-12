SSE installs final Vestas turbines at 228MW Scottish onshore wind farm

SSE has installed the last of its turbines at the Stronelairg onshore wind farm in Scotland as the project nears completion.

The 228MW facility, situated in the Great Glen, is made up of Vestas turbines – 53 V117 and 12 V112 machines with a capacity of 3.45MW. It has been delivering power since March of this year, with planning having begun in 2012.

See also:

Merger of npower and SSE to go ahead following competition concerns

Vestas to enter Senegal with 46 turbines

Read the latest edition of Energy Digital magazine

David Sutton, Head of Projects at SSE, said: “It’s fantastic to see Stronelairg reach this important milestone. Since construction began back in 2016, the project team has battled some unique challenges, including severe weather and the beast from the east, difficult road conditions and geography as they worked to reach this milestone.

“Their ability to safely and responsibly deliver the project to this point shows the skills and expertise of the team and they should be immensely proud of the work so far.”

Vestas came on board as turbine producer in 2016, at which point SSE’s Director of Development Mike Seaton said: “Stronelairg wind farm is a carefully designed project which will bring significant benefits to the local and wider UK community.”

President of Vestas Northern Europe, Klaus Steen Mortensen, added: “Not only will it be our largest onshore wind project in the UK, the order underlines the versatility and competitiveness of Vestas’ wind turbines in the UK market.”