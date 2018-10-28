Statkraft, innogy show faith in Ireland's wind industry

Following Ireland’s commitment to divest from fossil fuels, increasing numbers of European companies are investing in renewable energy in the country.

Notably this week, German renewables business innogy has completed construction of its first onshore wind farm in Ireland, which is to be located in county Kerry. It consists of three turbines with a capacity of 10.2MW, and is part of the German company’s plans to expand in Ireland through acquiring existing wind projects as well as working on new developments.

Cathal Hennessy, Managing Director, innogy renewables Ireland, said: “We have been encouraged by recent government announcements on the new renewables electricity support scheme, in particular the support for ‘auctions’ which will enable renewable project operators to compete with each other to supply green electricity to the Irish grid.

“innogy has considerable experience in competing in such support schemes and has seen significant successes in wind auctions in recent years in Europe. We aim to replicate this in Ireland.”

See also:

UK sets up £400mn electric vehicle charging fund

Statkraft’s sustainability transformation sees $1.23bn pledge for renewables

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

Meanwhile, County Kerry is also home to a new wind project under construction by Europe’s largest renewable energy company, Statkraft. The planned 23.1MW facility is to be located on the Limerick border and is the company’s first project in Ireland.

It has been announced that construction will begin within the next few weeks and the site should be fully commissioned by the end of 2019.

Kevin O’Donovan, Statkraft’s head of development in Ireland, commented: “Statkraft is already Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy and sees Ireland as a key market given its significant renewable energy sources.

“We are already playing a leading role in the transition to a low carbon future and believe that our experience and capabilities will be of service to Ireland in tis transition over the coming years.”

You can read more about innogy’s renewable energy journey in our magazine.