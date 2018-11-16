Article
Sustainability

Tesla cuts price of home solar power products to encourage uptake

By Marcus Lawrence
November 16, 2018
undefined mins
Electric vehicle producer and sustainable energy advocate Tesla has announced a price cut of up to 25% for its home solar power products in a...

Electric vehicle producer and sustainable energy advocate Tesla has announced a price cut of up to 25% for its home solar power products in a push to encourage uptake through affordability, Reuters said

Tesla said that customers could expect quotes to drop by $3,000 to $5,000 as an average, with savings potentially exceeding this range dependent on the size of the order and the installation location.

The firm has also launched a new sales process for its energy products, offering them in their popular vehicle storefronts to make its product range more visible.

According to CleanTechnica, a Tesla spokesperson said:

“As a result of the vertical integration of our solar products into Tesla’s retail stores and the increased efficiencies we’ve realized over the past year by closing more expensive sales channels like door-to-door sales, we are now able to reduce prices for our solar power systems.”

See more:

“This change, along with our push to continue shortening the time between sale to installation, will accelerate the adoption of solar and the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” they added.

Sanjay Shah, Senior Vice President of Tesla’s energy operations, told Reuters in an interview that the new pricing structure makes Tesla “highly competitive” in the market, adding that this competitivity will be a strong lure for customers seeking to go green in the most cost-efficient way.

“Every customer wants a greater value in terms of price,” Shah told Reuters. 

“When you do that the customer comes to you rather than you going to the customer.”

SolarSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy