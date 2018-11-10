Triton Knoll project well underway as Siemens awards contracts

Siemens Transmission & Distribution Ltd (STDL) has awarded its first major contracts for the UK-based Triton Knoll offshore wind farm.

As the engineering lead, STDL has awarded contracts for the electrical transmission system which will help the facility power the UK’s grid.

UK-based company JGS Engineering and Technical Services will be responsible for carrying out high voltage equipment containers fabrication, while Smulders Fabricom consortium will build two offshore transformer modules (OTMs).

Two OTMs will be installed onto a monopile foundation and connected to a national grid substation.

Mike Grainger, Director of Siemens Grid Access said: “We are delighted to award these first contracts to deliver the transmission system for the Triton Knoll offshore windfarm. All partners are hugely experienced and share a commitment to reducing the overall cost of energy.

“These are the first of a number of contracts which Siemens will award to organisations on the Triton Knoll project while managing the project’s electrical transmission system out of our offices in Manchester.”

The Triton Knoll project is set to have a capacity of 860MW and will be able to power the equivalent of 800,000 UK households with renewable energy.

The project is to involve $2.6bn (£2bn) investment with construction starting late next year, with commissioning to begin in 2021.