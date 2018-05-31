Article
Sustainability

In two years there will be three times as many electric vehicles on the road

By Sophie Chapman
May 31, 2018
undefined mins
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy policy advisory institute based in Paris, the number of elec...

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy policy advisory institute based in Paris, the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is set to triple in two years.

The body organisation has forecast that by 2020 there will be 13mn EVs in transit, up from the 3.1mn recorded at the end of last year.

In 2017, the amount of EVs in use compared to the previous rose by 54%, the IEA claims.

The report released by the institution suggests that by the end of the decade there will be enough cars for every person in Japan – the 11th most populous nation in the world.

SEE ALSO:

The IEA also predicts that by 2030, the implementation of new energy policies will encourage EV ownership to reach 125mn.

“The uptake of electric vehicles is still largely driven by the policy environment,” the report reads.

“The 10 leading countries in electric vehicle adoption all have a range of policies in place to promote the uptake of electric cars.”

China is predicted to remain the largest market in the world for EVs, the report argues, with the vehicles to account for 25% of all cars sold in the country by 2030.

Electric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy