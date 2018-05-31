In two years there will be three times as many electric vehicles on the road

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy policy advisory institute based in Paris, the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is set to triple in two years.

The body organisation has forecast that by 2020 there will be 13mn EVs in transit, up from the 3.1mn recorded at the end of last year.

In 2017, the amount of EVs in use compared to the previous rose by 54%, the IEA claims.

The report released by the institution suggests that by the end of the decade there will be enough cars for every person in Japan – the 11th most populous nation in the world.

SEE ALSO:

The IEA also predicts that by 2030, the implementation of new energy policies will encourage EV ownership to reach 125mn.

“The uptake of electric vehicles is still largely driven by the policy environment,” the report reads.

“The 10 leading countries in electric vehicle adoption all have a range of policies in place to promote the uptake of electric cars.”

China is predicted to remain the largest market in the world for EVs, the report argues, with the vehicles to account for 25% of all cars sold in the country by 2030.