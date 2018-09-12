UK government pledges £100mn for zero emission transport

The UK government has announced it will spend £106mn on the development of low-emission vehicles.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced her commitment at the Zero Emission Vehicle Summit in Birmingham yesterday (Tuesday), which was the world’s first summit of its kind.

The Prime Minister stated she wants Britain to be a leader in green technology.

“Our Road to Zero Strategy is the most comprehensive plan globally – mapping out in detail how we will reach our target for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero-emission by 2040.

“These measures will drive the design, use, uptake and infrastructure necessary for cleaner, greener vehicles – and in doing so, it will help us drastically reduce a major contributor to our global warming emissions,” May said according to the BBC.

The funding is also set to cover the research and development of new battery and hydrogen technology.