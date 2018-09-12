Article
Sustainability

UK government pledges £100mn for zero emission transport

By Olivia Minnock
September 12, 2018
undefined mins
The UK government has announced it will spend £106mn on the development of low-emission vehicles.

The UK government has announced it will spend £106mn on the development of low-emission vehicles.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced her commitment at the Zero Emission Vehicle Summit in Birmingham yesterday (Tuesday), which was the world’s first summit of its kind.

The Prime Minister stated she wants Britain to be a leader in green technology.

See also:

UK sets up £400mn electric vehicle charging fund

The Climate Group and C40 Cities partner to launch Zero Emission Vehicle Challenge

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

“Our Road to Zero Strategy is the most comprehensive plan globally – mapping out in detail how we will reach our target for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero-emission by 2040.

“These measures will drive the design, use, uptake and infrastructure necessary for cleaner, greener vehicles – and in doing so, it will help us drastically reduce a major contributor to our global warming emissions,” May said according to the BBC.

The funding is also set to cover the research and development of new battery and hydrogen technology.

 

Electric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy