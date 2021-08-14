UK green electricity tariffs to be reviewed
How energy retailers market ‘green’ electricity tariffs to consumers will be reviewed by the UK government, amid concerns that some are overstating how environmentally friendly their products are, Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced today.
Nine million British households are now on green tariffs, with over half of all new electricity tariffs launched now badged as ‘100% renewable’ or ‘green’.
With more consumers looking to make a green switch and reduce their carbon footprint and the UK having more than quadrupled its renewable electricity generation since 2010, the government wants to ensure consumers signing up to a green tariff know their energy is coming from green sources of electricity generation.
The review launched today will explore the extent of ‘greenwashing’ in the retail energy sector, whether the current system is suitably transparent and whether the rules around what can be called a ‘green’ tariff remain fit for purpose.
Energy companies are currently able to market tariffs as ‘green’ even if some of the energy they supply to customers comes from fossil fuels, as long as this is offset by purchasing enough certificates called Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin to cover their customer base. These determine the proportion of electricity that they source from renewable electricity generation.
Options being explored include looking at whether the system around these certificates needs to be smarter, as well as whether suppliers need to provide clearer information to households about their green tariffs, including type of renewable energy used (such as wind or solar), where the renewable power was generated and when.
The government is also publishing a separate call for evidence on third-party intermediaries in the retail energy market, such as price comparison sites, auto-switching services, and non-domestic brokers, with around half of households using them when engaging with the energy market. They currently operate outside of the retail market rules, and ministers will seek views on whether a general regulatory framework is needed.
Trevelyan said millions of UK households are choosing to make the green switch and more and more of our energy comes from renewables.
"But I want people to know that when they sign up to a green tariff, they are investing in companies that make a conscious choice to invest in renewable energy," she said. "Part of that is ensuring companies are being as transparent as possible on where their power comes from."
Nearly two-thirds (62%) of UK energy consumers say their purchasing decisions are influenced by how eco-friendly an energy tariff is. However, 75% believe suppliers should be open and transparent about their tariffs, including how much of their renewable energy they buy from other companies.
Consumer protection advocates and price comparison services have also called for greater transparency around suppliers who market their tariffs as green.
Head of Regulation at Uswitch.com, Richard Neudegg, said: "Transparency is key to bring consumers on the journey to net zero. Households want to do their bit to help the environment, so it’s vital to make it as simple as possible for them to confidently pick the tariffs that actually help to support renewable energy.
"More and more people are purchasing green tariffs but it’s been difficult for bill-payers to know exactly what’s under the hood of these deals. We support any measures that aim to demystify green tariffs for households."
Harrison Brook, Director of Strategic Development, Europe at Innowatts, said energy retailers need to be transparent with their customers when reporting the 'true' carbon intensity of their electricity supply.
"Data is the key to unlocking this challenge, offering a looking glass into the carbon footprint of each and every meter, when analysed in the right way," he said. "Energy suppliers can use this meter-level data to identify homes with behind-the-meter technologies that would otherwise go undetected, accounting for this in their carbon footprint calculations, as well as exploring how to leverage any flexible assets for periods of high carbon intensity."
Polymer market set to boom with Asia Pacific driving growth
The global polymer market size is expected to increase from $533.6 billion in 2019 to $838.5 billion by 2030, at a 5.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.
Polymers have excellent electrical, mechanical, insulating, optical, and chemical properties, as well as a high strength-to-weight ratio and elasticity and corrosion resistance.
With time, almost 30% of all automotive components are now being made from polymers. Moreover, with the rising demand for electric vehicles, the polymer market will grow further, as these materials are used to make lightweight battery packs. As a result of the growing concerns regarding air pollution, the need for lightweight vehicles, preferably electric variants, is driving the demand for polymers.
During the COVID-19 crisis, automotive plants across the world were shut down, in compliance with government mandates. This drastically reduced the demand for various raw materials, thus affecting the polymer market negatively. However, the demand for these materials in the food processing, packaging, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors remained strong, as these industries are considered essential, therefore continued to operate during the pandemic.
Polymer Market Segmentation Analysis
The thermoplastics category, based on type, held the largest share in the polymer market in the past. The cost efficiency, high mechanical strength, and manufacturing ease of thermoplastics have made them vastly popular in the food packaging, construction, textile, automotive, and home appliance industries.
In the coming years, the polyethylene (PE) category, under the base material segment, will witness the highest value CAGR in the polymer market, of 5.6%. PE accounts for a high-volume consumption in the production of tubing products, packaging products, bottles, connectors, and plastic surgical implants, as a result of its high flexibility, stability, heat resistance, and impact resistance.
Packaging is projected to continue being the largest category in the polymer market, under segmentation by application, throughout this decade. As polymers offer protection, appreciable flexibility, and high shock, vibration, and surface abrasion resistance to products, they are replacing conventional packaging materials.
Presently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the most-productive polymer market, and it is also set to grow the fastest in the years to come.
GC International Corporation Company, a subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) and Cargill Incorporated (Cargill), joint owners of NatureWorks LLC (NatureWorks), recently announced the construction of a new fully-integrated biopolymer production facility in Thailand to meet increased demand for sustainable materials in the global market, after receiving investment promotion approval from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) in May.
The new fully integrated biopolymer production facility will use the world's most advanced biopolymer technology and sugar from Thai sugarcane farmers as raw materials, which will expand partnerships in the bio-polymer market including the production and development of various products to meet demand for the sustainable use of materials.
With an investment value in excess of US$600 million (20 billion baht), the production facility, to be located at the Nakhon Sawan Bio-complex (NBC) in Nakhon Sawan Province, will be the first bio-complex in Thailand established in accordance with the BCG Economy model.
Cyclyx International, a consortium-based feedstock management company with a mission to increase the recycling rate of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced that LyondellBasell has joined Cyclyx as a founding member.
One of the world's largest producers of plastics and chemicals, LyondellBasell has pledged to produce and market two million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.